Torchy’s Tacos opens second Indiana location in Fishers

There’s officially a second Indiana Torchy’s Tacos location in Fishers, and their food is “dang good”!

Torchy’s Tacos is a popular Austin-based craft fast-casual brand known for its great tacos and addictive Green Chile Queso. The restaurant was born as a food trailer in Austin, Texas 15 years ago, elevating the traditional street taco with unique flavor combinations that include high-quality ingredients from around the world. The brand is currently working to continue to expand its Midwest presence.

Ryan Walden, kitchen manager at Torchy’s Tacos – Fishers and Luke Johnson, Torchy’s Taco’s corporate NSO trainer, joined us today to showcase their Trailer Park taco, Trailer Park Trashy taco, House Rocks margarita and Torchy’s Tini.





The Trailer Park Taco is composed of: Fried Chicken, Green Chilies, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Jack Cheese with Poblano Sauce on a Flour Tortilla. If you want to make the Trailer Park Taco “Trashy” the lettuce is removed and replaced with queso.

Torchy’s founder Mike Rypka built a menu out of experimental tacos that fans went crazy for! The brand has continued sharing the Taco Love ever since. Torchy’s is all about creative, scratch-made tacos, hand-shaken margaritas and their award-winning Green Chile Queso. Everything is fresh and made to order!

The Torchy’s Fishers location is located at 11595 Whistle Drive.

For more information visit, torchystacos.com/location/fishers.