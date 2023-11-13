WISH-TV joins Mozel Sanders Foundation to feed 15,000 Hoosiers on Thanksgiving

WISH-TV is excited to announce its continued partnership with the Mozel Sanders Foundation for the annual “Feed the Hungry” event on Thanksgiving Day.

The Mozel Sanders Foundation, a nonprofit with a legacy of over 50 years, has been dedicated to serving meals to Indianapolis families in need.

In 2022, they provided hot meals to over 10,000 hungry Hoosiers, and this year, they aim to reach even more by serving up to 15,000 people.

Stephanie Sanders, the executive director of the foundation, shared that this year’s Thanksgiving meal will feature pulled chicken dinners accompanied by gravy, stuffing, green beans, a roll, and homemade chocolate chip cookies.

To ensure there’s enough food for all, advance sign-ups are crucial, with a deadline of exactly one week before Thanksgiving.

You can place an order by calling the Mozel Sanders Foundation at 317-636-7985.

Generous donations and dedicated volunteers make this Thanksgiving tradition possible, and you can contribute by texting MOZEL to 53-555 or visiting https://mozelsanders.org/ to donate $20, which can feed a family of four.

The foundation is also actively seeking volunteers to help with packaging, preparing, and delivering dinners on Thanksgiving Day at Butler University’s Atherton Hall, and you can sign up as a volunteer before the event.

WISH-TV’s partnership with Financial Center First Credit Union underscores our commitment to support the Mozel Sanders Foundation in its noble mission to provide a warm Thanksgiving meal to those in need.

Join us in making this Thanksgiving special for thousands of families in Indianapolis by lending a hand or contributing to this wonderful cause.

THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED BY THE MOZEL SANDERS FOUNDATION.