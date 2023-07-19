WISH-TV kicks off annual Gr8 Paper Push

With the back-to-school season approaching quickly, the GR8 Paper Push is gearing up to ensure that students have the necessary supplies for a successful academic year. Joining the hosts on camera are Hanna Yaeger-Busch, the Director of Community Engagement, and Jasper Toney, the Event and Development Manager, from Teachers Treasures. This organization recognizes the financial burden on teachers who often spend their own money on school supplies and aims to alleviate that by providing free supplies to educators.

During the segment, we discussed what items are most needed for the GR8 Paper Push to ensure students have the supplies they require, the process of how individuals can contribute and donate to this noble cause, and whether GR8 Paper Push requires assistance at other times of the year beyond the back-to-school season, highlighting the potential for ongoing support and involvement.

As the GR8 Paper Push gathers momentum, it’s essential to come together as a community and support our teachers and students. By addressing the needs of educators and providing them with essential school supplies, GR8 Paper Push plays a vital role in ensuring that every child has the opportunity to thrive academically.