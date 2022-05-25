Month of May

5 floats named winners in 500 Festival parade

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 500 Festival on Wednesday announced five winners in its parade float contest.

Here are the winners:

Best Overall Entry: AES Indiana, which is the parade’s sponsor.The 85-foot-long float will feature wind turbines around the Soldiers and Sailors Monument.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Matt and Maggie Novak, winners of this year's 500 Spectacle of Homes contest, will be aboard the float.

The American Dairy Association of Indiana. Float will depict a celebratory milk handoff to the Indianapolis 500 winner in Victory Circle at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. The float will pay tribute to Indiana front-line "heroes" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eli Lilly & Co. The float showcases the words "We Stand Together."

Republic Airways-LIFT Academy. The float, at 28 feet long, has a plane soaring in front of an Indianapolis skyline.

The parade — floats, marching bands, celebrities, and the 33 drivers that will compete in the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 — will be Saturday in downtown Indianapolis.