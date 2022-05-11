Local

Tickets now on sale for AES 500 Festival Parade

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tickets are officially on sale for the AES 500 Festival Parade. It’s taking place May 28 at 11:45 a.m.

Proceeds from the parade will support the organization’s free programming and events for Indiana youth and college students.

More than 200,000 people will line the streets of downtown Indianapolis to celebrate the festival’s return. This year’s theme is Back to Traditions; Racing Forward.

The festival will include floats, marching bands, celebrities, and 33 drivers that will compete in the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500.

This year’s Grand Marshal is August A. Ebeling.

Ebeling is a volunteer with the 500 Festival Volunteer Program, presented by Citizens Energy Group. He was named 500 Festival Volunteer of the Year in 2016 for his time and contributions to the 500 Festival.

“The AES 500 Festival Parade is one of the most beloved Month of May traditions and we are thrilled to gather together once again to celebrate with friends, family, and community,” Bob Bryant, president and CEO of the 500 Festival, said in a statement. “Our volunteers are the heart of the 500 Festival, and we are proud to honor Augie as our Grand Marshal, representing each of our incredible volunteers who selflessly give their time and effort to help make the Month of May possible.”

Tickets can be purchased on the 500 Festival website.