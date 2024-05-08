Corvette E-Ray chosen as pace car for 2024 Indianapolis 500

A 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray 3LZ coupe -- the first-ever electrified Corvette -- will lead the field to the green flag at the start of the Indianapolis 500 on May 26. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Motor Speedway)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray 3LZ coupe — the first-ever electrified Corvette — will lead the field to the green flag for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

The E-Ray is the quickest production Corvette in history and comes equipped with All-Wheel Drive capability, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway said Wednesday.

The sports car’s electric drive unit helps it achieve incredible acceleration. The Corvette E-Ray can go from zero to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds before breezing through the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds.

“As we anticipate another record-breaking Indianapolis 500, it’s only fitting that the quickest production Corvette will pace the field,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a release. “The performance enhancements tested on the track make their way to the street, and the Corvette E-Ray is a prime example of that Chevrolet innovation.”

The sports car features an artic white exterior and two-tone jet black and natural interior accents inspired by fighter jets. Carbon fiber wheels complete the car’s iconic, race-ready look.

The Corvette has paced “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” more times than any car, leading the field to the green flag 21 times since 1978.

The 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is Sunday, May 26.

