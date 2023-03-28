Country music superstar Brad Paisley to headline Legends Day Concert

Country artist Brad Paisley performs at Ascend Amphitheater on August 23, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the biggest names in country music will get race fans fired up on the eve of this year’s Indianapolis 500.

Country superstar Brad Paisley will headline the Firestone Legends Day Concert at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Saturday, May 27.

Special guests Russell Dickenson and Jackson Dean will open the show at 7 p.m. with individual performances.

Paisley’s energetic stage presence and signature guitar licks are sure to get the crowd revved up for the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” on Sunday, May 28, according to Doug Boles, president of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“Concerts build tremendous energy and excitement in the lead-up to the green flag on Race Day,” Boles said in a release. “As fans enjoy country hits at the Firestone Legends Day Concert under the lights of downtown in a fantastic venue, we’ll have IMS ready to welcome more than 300,000 people beginning at 6 a.m. the following morning.”

Tickets for the Legends Day concert will be available on the Live Nation website starting at 10 a.m. Friday.

Fans can celebrate Legends Day at IMS and throughout downtown Indy.

The fun kicks off with the Indianapolis 500 public driers’ meeting and autograph session at IMS, followed by the AES 500 Festival Parade and then the Legends Day Concert.

Tickets for the 107th Indianapolis 500 are on sale now at IMS.com or by calling or visiting the IMS Ticket Office.

General admission tickets for Legends Day start at $10 and do not include concert admission.