Cusick Motorsports to name replacement for Stefan Wilson
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cusick Motorsports is set to name a replacement driver for Stefan Wilson, who was injured during Monday afternoon’s practice.
The announcement will be made at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports.
Wilson fractured his 12th thoracic vertebrae during a heavy crash with Katherine Legge of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Legge crashed into Wilson’s car in turn 1 at 2:11 p.m. Monday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports announced Monday night that Wilson would not be allowed to compete in Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.
Wilson had qualified in the 25th position. He had a four-lap average speed of 231.648mph.