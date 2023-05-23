Cusick Motorsports to name replacement for Stefan Wilson

Katherine Legge, of England, left, and Stefan Wilson, of England, crash in the first turn during practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirk DeBrunner)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cusick Motorsports is set to name a replacement driver for Stefan Wilson, who was injured during Monday afternoon’s practice.

The announcement will be made at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports.

Wilson fractured his 12th thoracic vertebrae during a heavy crash with Katherine Legge of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Legge crashed into Wilson’s car in turn 1 at 2:11 p.m. Monday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports announced Monday night that Wilson would not be allowed to compete in Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.

Statement regarding Stefan Wilson’s condition. pic.twitter.com/vOS4le2vgq — Dreyer & Reinbold Racing (@DreyerReinbold) May 22, 2023

Wilson had qualified in the 25th position. He had a four-lap average speed of 231.648mph.