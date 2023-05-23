Stefan Wilson out of Indy 500 after crash at practice

Katherine Legge, of England, left, and Stefan Wilson, of England, crash in the first turn during practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirk DeBrunner)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyCar driver Stefan Wilson will not compete in Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 after an afternoon crash at practice, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports announced on Monday night.

Katherine Legge of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing crashed into Wilson’s car at 2:11 p.m. Monday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The crash happened in Turn 1.

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports released a statement on Twitter that read in part:

“After being transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital for further tests, it was disclosed that Wilson suffered a fracture of the 12th thoracic vertebrae and will stay overnight at the hospital for further tests and observation. Based on this type of injury, Wilson will not be allowed to compete in this Sunday’s 107th Indianapolis 500 Mile Race.”

Wilson had qualified 25th for Sunday’s race.

The team added that more information will be released “in due course.”