Graham Rahal talks IndyCar with Purdue football head coach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New Purdue University football head coach Ryan Walters stopped by Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time on Tuesday.

Walters walked around the garages and even visited Graham Rahal’s garage to chat with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver about the series and the Indy 500.

“Just talking about the intensity and what your body goes through and really just the trust in the process and the team, a lot of correlation to what we’re doing on the football field as well,” said Walters.

While in Rahal’s garage, Walters presented the driver with a Purdue football helmet.

“He’s also an Ohio State fan, so I’ll forgive him for that,” joked Walters.

Walters added that he was excited to get the opportunity to really “dive into the culture” of the Indy 500 during his trip to the speedway.