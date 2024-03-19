‘Iconic Moments in Indy:’ AES 500 Festival Parade tickets available

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tickets are officially on sale for the 2024 AES 500 Festival Parade.

The festival will begin at noon on Sunday, May 25 in downtown Indianapolis. The event will include floats, marching bands from across the country, celebrities, everyday heroes, and the 33 drivers competing in the Indianapolis 500.

Proceeds from all 500 Festival ticketed events will help support the organization’s free programming and events for Indiana youth and college students.

The theme for this year’s festival is “Iconic Moments in Indy,” which celebrates our city’s vibrant history and legendary moments, a release said.

“The AES 500 Festival Parade is one of the 500 Festival’s founding events and one of the nation’s largest, most respected parades,” said Bob Bryant, president, and CEO of the 500 Festival, in a release. “We are excited to celebrate iconic moments with fans as we all rev up for the Indy 500.”

To reserve seats, tickets can be purchased online for $25. To learn more, click here.

The 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 26.