Month of May

IMS president on fans’ return to Indy 500

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) – Fans are back at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Indy 500.

While capacity has been limited to 135,000 at the historic race track, it’s more than for 2020’s race.

IMS president Doug Boles talked about the fans returning to track, what it means for racing and Hoosiers.

