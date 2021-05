Month of May

Indy 500 fan carries on friend’s legacy with attendance

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) – The Indianapolis 500 is an historic race.

It’s a special race that means something different to everyone. Whether it’s about watching the race with a parent, grandparent or going to to the annual race, the Indy 500 is special for many reasons.

Katie Wisely talked to one race fan who is using the Indy 500 to honor and remember his late friend.

To watch the segment, click on the video.