Indy Moms: Guide to 500 Festival family events and activities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wednesday begins the Month of May which means it’s time for the 500 Festival.

Kait Baumgartner with Indianapolis Moms stopped by WISH-TV to chat with Daybreak’s Jeremy Jenkins about all the events and activities that are perfect for you and your family to enjoy.

“It is the Kickoff to May event. There are games activities, you can win prizes, get your picture with those cool festival cars,” she said.

500 Festival Kickoff to May, presented by STAR Bank Located at Monument Circle downtown Appearances from 500 Festival princesses and a few surprise guests 12 and under can enter the 500 Festival Kickoff to May coloring contest Free and open to the public



“Get your signs, your horns, your bells, get out on that route and cheer on the runners because that’s what makes it so special is just how the community is there to support everybody,” Baumgartner said.

OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon 20,000 runners, joggers, walkers and wheelchair participants The race starts downtown and is 13.1 miles Course filled with hundreds of amazing volunteers and over 100 entertainers



“It’s a carnival-like atmosphere, lots of games. There’s things for the kids to do and as you can see the rookie run, which is so cute,” Baumgartner said.

Delta Dental 500 Festival 5K 5K is 3.1 miles on a downtown course race adheres to a strict 56-minute time limit for completion.

Salesforce & JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Kids’ Day & Rookie Run Activities include a drumming workshop, Bollywood-style dancing, and Kid’s Day stage. takes place during Kids’ Day



AES 500 Festival Parade More than 200,000 people Larger-than-life floats, giant helium balloons, and celebrities



“Just get out on the street, find your spot, and enjoy,” she said.

