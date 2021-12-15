Month of May

Jimmie Johnson to race full IndyCar schedule in 2022

In this image provided by Jimmie Johnson Racing II Inc., seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson poses with an IndyCar during testing with Chip Ganassi Racing on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 28, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Jimmie Johnson Racing II, Inc. via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR champion, will race in next year’s Indianapolis 500.

Johnson, who joined IndyCar for the 2021 season, made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Johnson raced strictly on road and street circuits in 2021. Tony Kanaan replaced Johnson in the #48 car for Chip Ganassi Racing on oval circuits.

Johnson finished 26th in the standings last season. His best finish was 17th, accomplished in each of the final two races of the year at Laguna Seca and Long Beach.