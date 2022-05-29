Month of May

Mayor Hogsett: “This year’s race is as good as it’s ever been”

SPEEDWAY, ind (WISH) — “Once again, all eyes in the world are on Indianapolis. I’m proud.” said Mayor Joe Hogsett as he speaks with News 8 prior to the Indianapolis 500.

That pride is coupled with gratitude, as Hogsett is grateful to see the grandstands filled with fans on a sunny race day. Fans are in for a treat, as this year’s qualifying field is the fastest ever in the race’s history.

“I think we’re in for one of the most exciting Indianapolis 500’s that we’ve ever had.” said Hogsett.

Happy to partake to in the festivities, Hogsett still has his picks in mind to win it all, pulling for a fellow Hoosier to take the trophy this year.

“Ed Carpenter and Connor Daly are always kind of top of mind. Scott Dixon is just a fantastic driver. The fact that Jimmie Johnson is in the field this year, he’s won here four times. And then lastly, how wonderful would it be if Helio Castroneves won his fifth.” said Hogsett.