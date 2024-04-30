Month of May events to kick off in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The official 500 kickoff to the Month of May begins on Wednesday with a festival in downtown Indianapolis.

The 500 Festival Kickoff to May, presented by STAR BANK, will be held on the southeast side of Monument Circle from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is open and free to everyone.

The 500 Festival Board of Directors, 500 Festival Foundation Board Members, 500 Festival Princesses, and IMS Executives will all be in attendance.

Expect festival event cars like the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST in radiant red. There will be giveaways from vendors, and the chance to mingle with race fans, community leaders, and surprise guests.

Officials will also name the grand prize winners of the 500 Festival Kickoff to May Coloring Contest.

“The talented young artists will receive recognition and a check for a $500 scholarship courtesy of STAR Bank,” leaders explained in a news release.

Doug Boles, president of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, will present the coveted milk bottle. The Grand Marshal of the AES 500 Festival Parade will also be announced.

Here is the schedule for the 500 Festival:

11 a.m – Event Start

11 a.m.– Police escort with the 2024 500 Festival Event Cars

12 p.m. – Programming Starts

12:15 p.m. – Programming Concludes

1 p.m. – Event Concludes

According to a news release, the Festival began in 1957.

“Each year more than half a million people attend an event or program produced by the 500 Festival. Since its founding, the 500 Festival has contributed more than $500 million in economic value to Indianapolis.”

For more information on the 500 Festival Kickoff to May, presented by STAR Bank, click here.