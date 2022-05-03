Month of May

Put your name on Grand Prix car for $75 in Ride with Rinus campaign

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With the month of May upon us, IndyCar drivers will make their way to Indianapolis in the next week to get their rides ready for the GMR Grand Prix.

Ed Carpenter Racing has partnered with Building Tomorrow, a nonprofit that supports literacy and numeracy in Uganda.

Together, they have launched the Ride with Rinus campaign, which lets racing fans see their names on the side of the No. 21 Building Tomorrow Chevrolet in the GMR Grand Prix.

“It was a crazy, wild idea to get us on a car, and here we are, Ed Carpenter Racing and Building Tomorrow, two Indy-based organizations,” said George Srour, co-founder of Building Tomorrow.

With a $75 donation, supporters will have their names featured on the car of Rinus VeeKay, the defending Grand Prix winner.

Donations will go toward Building Tomorrow’s Roots to Rise program, an initiative that teaches basic literacy and numeracy skills in a 25-day camp. A donation of $75 will allow five children to enroll in the Roots to Rise camp in Uganda.

“This is the first time that fans have had a chance to put their name on a car. All of that money goes to help the work the Building Tomorrow is doing. It’s a first-of-its-kind partnership,” Srour said. “We are really excited about it. We have over 650 folks who have put their name on the car, which we think is really sweet. They are going to Ride with Rinus here in a couple weeks.”

To have your name featured, make a donation to Building Tomorrow at https://www.buildingtomorrow.org/racetolearn/.