1 killed, 4 injured in Carmel crash

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – One person was killed and four other people were injured in a Carmel crash Wednesday evening.

The fatal crash happened on northbound Keystone between Main Street and 136th Street at approximately 7 p.m.

Investigators said a Toyota Camry was traveling southbound Keystone Parkway before crossing the meridian south of 136th Street into the path of a Ford F-150 truck.

The driver of the Toyota, 58-year-old Youssef Youssef was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

According to the Carmel Fire Department, the four people injured in the crash sustained minor injuries.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.