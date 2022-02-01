News

19-year-old suspect arrested after woman found shot, killed in vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have arrested a man days after a woman was shot and killed.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested 19-year-old Anthony Rhea for the murder of 21-year-old Alexis Dompier.

Police say Dompier was found dead in the passenger seat of a vehicle around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 near 37th Street and N. White River Parkway E. Drive.

After being identified as a person of interest and questioned, IMPD arrested Rhea for Dompier’s murder.

The case will now go to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for a final charging decision.