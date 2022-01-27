Crime Watch 8

Person dies after found shot on West 38th Street near White River

A person found shot shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday at West 38th Street and White River Parkway East Drive has died, Indianapolis police said. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person found shot Thursday afternoon at West 38th Street and White River Parkway East Drive has died, police said.

Emergency crews including Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday to the scene of a person shot. The location is just east of the White River and south of the Newfields art venue.

IMPD did not immediately provided any additional information.

IMPD at the same time is on the scene of another shooting.

Sometime before 2:15 p.m. Thursday, a person was found shot at East 19th Street and North Rural Street. That person was last reported to be in critical condition. A News 8 photographer says about eight blocks have been cordoned off in the area.

A spokesman for IMPD says representatives from a gun task force and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were doing an unrelated investigation in the same area when the shooting happened.