Indiana company that expanded in 2021 laying off 93 workers

(photo courtesy of 20/20 Custom Molded Plastics)
by: Jason Ronimous
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WISH) — A plastic molding company is laying off 93 workers at its facility in Bluffton, Indiana.

Bluffton is about 30 miles south of Fort Wayne.

20/20 Custom Molded Plastics informed the state of Indiana of the layoffs this week. 27 affected employees were laid off on October 21st with the other 66 to be laid off November 4th.

The company uses foam applications to mold plastic products throughout North America. The company recently expanded its workforce in Bluffton.

In April 2021, 20/20 Custom Molded Plastics announced 100 new jobs at its two locations with various machine additions and the relocation of several high-pressure presses.

The company moved several high-pressure presses to the Bluffton facility as part of the expansion.

The company says the layoffs are expected to be temporary.

