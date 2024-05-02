Trump says he will only accept 2024 election results ‘if everything’s honest’

Former President Donald Trump appears at Manhattan criminal court before his trial in New York, Thursday, April 25, 2024.(Spencer Platt/Pool Photo via AP)

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump refused to unconditionally accept the results of the upcoming 2024 presidential election in an interview Wednesday with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“If everything’s honest, I’ll gladly accept the results. I don’t change on that,” Trump said in the interview. “If it’s not, you have to fight for the right of the country.”

Trump also repeated false claims that he won the state of Wisconsin during the 2020 election. “If you go back and look at all of the things that had been found out, it showed that I won the election in Wisconsin,” Trump told the Journal Sentinel. “It also showed I won the election in other locations.”

President Joe Biden won Wisconsin in 2020, coming out ahead by about 21,000 votes – a victory of about 0.6 percentage points.

Trump has repeatedly claimed the 2020 election was rigged or “stolen,” despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud. Special counsel Jack Smith indicted the former president last year, alleging Trump broke several laws in his attempts to overturn the election. Trump has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges.

Throughout his political career, Trump has regularly refused to accept the results of an election or commit to conceding defeat. After finishing second in the Iowa caucuses in 2016, Trump accused Texas Sen. Ted Cruz of fraud and called for a new contest. Later, while facing Democrat Hillary Clinton, Trump baselessly claimed the election he eventually won was “rigged” and repeatedly refused to say whether he would abide by the outcome. He has again avoided a commitment heading into the 2024 election.

The presumptive Republican nominee joined House Speaker Mike Johnson for a news conference earlier this month to, in part, “draw attention to” what they say are state proposals and lawsuits that would allow non-citizens to vote, CNN previously reported.

Currently, federal law bans non-citizens from voting in federal elections. Non-citizens who illegally cast ballots risk fines and face up to a year in prison and deportation. Trump, however, has routinely made false claims that Democrats want undocumented migrants to come into the country to impact the election, attempting to stoke fear around immigration and election security ahead of the November election.

Trump returned to the campaign trail Wednesday for the first time since his New York criminal hush money trial began in earnest last month. The presumptive Republican nominee spent the day hosting rallies in Wisconsin and Michigan, two critical battleground states he won in 2016 but lost to Biden in 2020.

CNN’s Alayna Treene, Kristen Holmes, Kate Sullivan, Steve Contorno and Alison Main contributed to this report.