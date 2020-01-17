2020 Jiffy Lube Country Megaticket lineup announced

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2020 Jiffy Lube Country Megaticket has been announced for Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville.

The jam-packed lineup includes:

Brooks & Dunn with Special Guests | Saturday, May 16

Chris Young with Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith | Friday, May 29

Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell and HARDY | Friday, June 5

Rascal Flatts with Special Guests | Thursday, June 11

Lady Antebellum with Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae | Saturday, July 18

Kenny Chesney with Michael Franti & Spearhead | Thursday, July 23

Jason Aldean with Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny and Dee Jay Silver | Sunday, August 2

Tim McGraw with Midland and Ingrid Andress | Friday, September 25

All tickets will go on sale Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. They will be available here. All sales end on Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 p.m.