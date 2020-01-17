News

2020 Jiffy Lube Country Megaticket lineup announced

by: The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2020 Jiffy Lube Country Megaticket has been announced for Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville.

The jam-packed lineup includes:

  • Brooks & Dunn with Special Guests | Saturday, May 16
  • Chris Young with Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith | Friday, May 29
  • Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell and HARDY | Friday, June 5
  • Rascal Flatts with Special Guests | Thursday, June 11
  • Lady Antebellum with Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae | Saturday, July 18
  • Kenny Chesney with Michael Franti & Spearhead | Thursday, July 23
  • Jason Aldean with Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny and Dee Jay Silver | Sunday, August 2
  • Tim McGraw with Midland and Ingrid Andress | Friday, September 25

All tickets will go on sale Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. They will be available here. All sales end on Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 p.m.

