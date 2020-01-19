3 juveniles in custody after armed robbery, police chase on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three juveniles were taken into custody after an armed robbery and police chase on the city’s west side.

Indianapolis metropolitan police officers around 4:45 p.m. Sunday pulled up to a reported armed robbery of a Taco Bell at 3502 W. 16th St. That’s the same Taco Bell location where IndyCar drivers Scott Dixon and Dario Franchitti were robbed at gunpoint in May 2017. Two juveniles were taken into custody in that case.

Responding officers saw a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle leaving the scene and got behind it, attempting a stop. The vehicle did not stop, and eventually lost control and struck a light pole at Michigan Street and White River Parkway West Drive, IMPD said.

The three occupants of the vehicle were juvenile males and were taken to an area hospital to be checked out for minor injuries from the crash, IMPD said.

Weapons believed to be used in the robbery were recovered in the vehicle, and detectives on Sunday night were at the scene collecting evidence, IMPD said.

It was not clear what was taken during the robbery.