4 people found dead inside burning Jefferson County home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighters found four people dead inside a burning home in rural Jefferson County on Tuesday afternoon.

Police and fire crews were called around 4 p.m. to a house fire in the 1600 block of East Telegraph Hill Road, just east of Madison, Indiana State Police said in a release Wednesday.

Firefighters entered the home and discovered four bodies. All four individuals were pronounced dead a the scene, state police say.

The identities of the deceased are not being released until identification has been made, according to state police.

Autopsies will be performed in Hamilton County, Ohio, to determine the cause and manner of death.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The Indiana State Police is working with the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office, and Jefferson County Coroner’s Office to investigate the incident.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.