News

Active and muggy Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We rinsed and repeated Tuesday’s weather for our Wednesday with on and off showers and storms throughout the day. The muggy air-mass also continued its grip across the state as well.

Wednesday night: We will continue to track scattered showers and isolated storms through the evening hours. There is the possibility for a few rotating showers and storms that may produce funnel clouds before sunset.

Another warm and humid night will be on tap as our lows will only fall into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday: On and off showers and storms will continue to be a theme as we go about our Thursday. You will want to keep the umbrella on hand overall if your planning on being outdoors.

Highs will once again be near average across much of the state with numbers topping out in the low to mid 80s. Depending on where showers and storms develop, some locations could launch near the 90° mark. Muggy air will also stick around, making it feel miserable.

Friday: We will begin our Friday on a dry note before a round of isolated showers and storms fire off during the afternoon hours.

A warmer afternoon will be on the table for us to close out the workweek with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s. Some locations could hit the low 90s.

8 Day Forecast: The warming trend will continue into our weekend with hot summer air rolling in for both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday especially has a decent shot of featuring Indianapolis’s first 90° day of the year. Spotty storms are not out of the question Saturday afternoon. Isolated showers are possible Sunday afternoon before we finally bring back dry air to our region. Humidity values will also gradually decrease beginning on Sunday, and this will lead way for much more comfortable air to return beyond next Monday.