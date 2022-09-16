All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week

All Indiana Podcast Feature of the Week: Who’s Got Next

WISH-TV is constantly working to bring new information that impacts the community, that’s why we have launched the All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week.

Each Friday on Daybreak, we’ll give you an inside look at one podcast episode. This week Petar Hood talks about Who’s Got Next with Charlie Clifford.

Each Week during Colts season, WISH-TV’s Charlie Clifford and All Indiana Bets’ Petar Hood talk about the twists adn turns of the game. This week they recaped the bizarre Colts – Texans Week 1 tie in Houston.

You can listen to the podcast here.

If you’re interested in starting your own podcast, the All Indiana Podcast Network can help with production, distribution and more. Email contact@allindianapodcast.com for more information.