All INdiana Podcast Network Featured Podcast of the Week: Caregiver Crossing

Each Friday on Daybreak we highlight a podcast from the All INdiana Podcast Network that we think you’ll love.

This week we are featuring Caregiver Crossing. Navigating this road of caregiving can be lonely, confusing, and frustrating. While few may know it, there are services available to help. On this week’s show, Tina McIntosh, President & Founder of Joy’s House, talks about the episode with Emily Tisdale and Angie Light of Radius Care. Emily and Angie are Care Navigators, who are available to help families by lifting some of the burden of care and by connecting them with any additional services that could be of assistance. If you are a caregiver and need support or a listening ear, be sure to tune in.

The All INdiana Podcast Network is a great place to find shows about everything from News, Sports and Weather to Gardening, Fitness, Health, and more! Find your new favorite podcast at AllINdianaPodcast.com.

If you’re thinking about starting your own podcast, the All INdiana Podcast Network can help you create, produce, and distribute your podcast! Email us today for more information.