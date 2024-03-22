All INdiana Podcast Network Featured Podcast of the Week: Carpe Dime

Each Friday on Daybreak we highlight a podcast from the All INdiana Podcast Network that we think you’ll love. This week we are featuring the Carpe Dime podcast. While it’s important to monitor your financial progress, the real power lies in combining this with a holistic approach. In the latest Carpe Dime podcast episode, “6 Ways to Stay Financially Fit,” hosts Jamie Davidson and Nicole Jackson discuss what a fiscal workout plan is and how to make one that’s suitable for you.

The All INdiana Podcast Network is a great place to find shows about everything from News, Sports and Weather to Gardening, Fitness, Health, and more! Find your new favorite podcast at AllINdianaPodcast.com.

If you’re thinking about starting your own podcast, the All INdiana Podcast Network can help you create, produce, and distribute your podcast! Email us today for more information.