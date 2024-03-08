All INdiana Podcast Network Featured Podcast of the Week: Real Talk with Reverend Charles Harrison

Each Friday on Daybreak we highlight a podcast from the All INdiana Podcast Network that we think you’ll love. This week we are featuring Real Talk with Reverend Charles Harrison. On this episode, Rev Harrison concludes his conversation with Annette Johnson, the Pike Township Trustee, and John Hall, former Deputy Mayor of Indianapolis, about the state of Black America. They discuss some solutions to many of the issues that affect the black community.

