Colts’ Pamper Her Pink surprises breast cancer survivors, patients

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People all over the country are raising awareness for breast cancer in October and honoring women we’ve lost and those still fighting.

In 2012, the Indianapolis Colts and other community partners started Pamper Her Pink. The idea was to provide a day of relaxation for breast cancer patients who’ve had to overcome major hurdles leaving them with little time or energy to enjoy life.

It is one of several Colts initiatives related to Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer, the NFL’s effort with the American Cancer Society to raise awareness and funding to battle cancer.

Breast cancer survivors Jenalea Nelson and Jill Gray talked about their favorite parts of their experience at the Tyler Mason Salon & Spa and what it means for them to take a break from the challenges breast cancer has been putting them through.

“I would say it was the pedicure itself,” Nelson said. ” My feet and my bones and my legs and my joints have a lot of issues as far as pain forming since my chemo and that right there in itself felt great to me.”

Gray said, “They have specialized massage tables for women that certain areas are a little more comforted than others and it’s the first time I’ve ever experienced that and this was amazing.”

“Just to get treated and not have to worry about any appointments or medicines or anything at this time has been fabulous,” Gray said.

The group of ladies also got a surprise visit from the Colts players during their tour at Lucas Oil Stadium.