‘Star Wars’ mugs, movie tickets hidden around Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The IMAX Theater at the Indiana State Museum is giving Star Wars fans a chance to see “The Rise of Skywalker,” the ninth and final film of the saga, for free before its release. The catch? You have to hunt for the tickets.

Starting Monday and ending Dec. 17, fans can search for locally made, Star Wars-inspired coffee mugs hidden in a scavenger hunt around Indianapolis.

The mugs — designed by the anonymous artist featured by the Instagram account @Indy_Mugs — will be hot commodities, as the scavenger hunt is a reprise of the 2017 hunt that had Star Wars fans even taking time off work and searching the Circle City for the coveted, one-of-a-kind mugs.

Each of the nine mugs will contain two tickets to “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” Hunters who don’t find a mug but participate daily will also have a chance to win a 10th mug in a raffle-style competition by posting daily on Instagram about their hunt with the hashtag #IMAXIndyMugClub.

Every day a new mug will be hidden somewhere in Indianapolis and clues to its location will be shared at 11:30 a.m. on the IMAXIndy Instagram account.

“It’s awesome, it’s a cool movie to be a part of, and people are really excited about it,” said Brian Hammes, theater manager at the IMAX Theater in the Indiana State Museum. “We love to do cool stuff like this, just to prove that we’re the best place to see this movie.”

The IMAX Theater in the Indiana State Museum is the largest screen in the state. Screenings of the movie will begin Dec. 19. Advanced tickets and reserved seats are on sale now.

In addition to offering exciting and educational cinematic options, the downtown IMAX validates parking in the White River State Park parking garage for moviegoers. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the website here.