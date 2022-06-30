All Indiana

All Indiana Artist: Da’Rell Miller and Kiana Flowers

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Today’s All Indiana Artists, Da’Rell Miller and Kiana Flowers, hope to spread positive messages as they entertain the world with music.

Together they plan to tour college campuses across the country bringing live shows to new audiences.

Their primary genre is hip-hop, but they’ve been known to dabble in genres like R&B, rock and country.

They joined us Thursday on “All Indiana” to perform their song “Motivation.”

Watch the video above to see their full performance and to learn more about them.

For more from these All Indiana Artists visit:

soundcloud.com/royaltivirtue

open.spotify.com/playlist/42W4pvb8aAjvIf5lIAauPW?si=16mX0hunSdOKvRyOl6AwcA&utm_source=copy-link

music.apple.com/fm/artist/royalti-virtue/1348107115

tidal.com/browse/artist/9554778

youtube.com/channel/UC0NxoyanOiH1stfY_pybhJQ

twitter.com/royaltivirtue

instagram.com/royaltivirtue

facebook.com/RoyaltiVirtue 

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Eskenazi Health expands summer internships for HBCUs

Multicultural News /

New ‘Monet and Friends Alive’ exhibit coming to Newfields

Local /

Concerns raised over parking for disabled people at Marion County Fair

Local /

State outlines READI projects moving forward

Inside INdiana Business /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.