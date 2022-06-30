All Indiana Artist: Da’Rell Miller and Kiana Flowers

Today’s All Indiana Artists, Da’Rell Miller and Kiana Flowers, hope to spread positive messages as they entertain the world with music.
Together they plan to tour college campuses across the country bringing live shows to new audiences.
Their primary genre is hip-hop, but they’ve been known to dabble in genres like R&B, rock and country.
They joined us Thursday on “All Indiana” to perform their song “Motivation.”
Watch the video above to see their full performance and to learn more about them.
For more from these All Indiana Artists visit:
