All-Starry night dresses up Newfields

Amp Harris, a cherished friend of the show and a notable figure to reckon with, stands as the visionary founder behind Amp Harris Productions and the Amp Harris Foundation.

Collaborating with none other than the esteemed “Hometown Hero” of the Pacers, George Hill, Amp is orchestrating a memorable evening dubbed “All-Starry Night” at Newfields on February 17th.

This fun and formal affair promises to be an unforgettable experience, marrying the allure of art with the excitement of celebration.

For those seeking further details on this exclusive event, additional information can be found on the official website: All-Starry Night at Newfields.