Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

All-Starry night dresses up Newfields

All-Starry night dresses up Newfields

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Amp Harris, a cherished friend of the show and a notable figure to reckon with, stands as the visionary founder behind Amp Harris Productions and the Amp Harris Foundation.

Collaborating with none other than the esteemed “Hometown Hero” of the Pacers, George Hill, Amp is orchestrating a memorable evening dubbed “All-Starry Night” at Newfields on February 17th.

This fun and formal affair promises to be an unforgettable experience, marrying the allure of art with the excitement of celebration.

For those seeking further details on this exclusive event, additional information can be found on the official website: All-Starry Night at Newfields.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Lawmakers advance bill on 3-year...
Education /
Then and Now: Evolution of...
All Indiana /
Otters predict winner of Super...
All Indiana /
Traveling exhibit to show rich...
All Indiana /
Man charged with OWI going...
Crime Watch 8 /
Kid-ing with Kayla: Parenting in...
News /
Civil Rights lawyer talks Black...
Celebrating Black History /
Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site: Hoosier...
Life.Style.Live! /