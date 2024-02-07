Rapper Common to host dance party for NBA All-Star Game weekend

American rapper and actor Lonnie Rashid Lynn, known by his stage name Common, and American singer Jennifer Hudson, also known by her nickname J.Hud, pose for a photo during the game between the Chicago Bulls and the Philadelphia 76ers at the United Center on Dec. 30, 2023, in Chicago. (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another big name has been added to the star-studded list of celebrities who will be gracing the Circle City during the NBA All-Star Game weekend.

Event producer Amp Harris exclusively announced Wednesday on “All Indiana” that rapper and actor Common will be among the stars in Indianapolis next weekend. The Chicago native and rapper, whose real name is Lonnie Rashid Lynn, has received three Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

Singer and Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Hudson, aka J.Hud, has been said to be dating Common since July 2022, based on multiple media reports. Hudson will perform the halftime show at the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

Common will host All-Starry Night at Newfields, the art and nature museum on the north side, according to Harris of Amp Harris Productions and the Amp Harris Foundation. The event will be from 9 p.m. Feb. 17 to 1 a.m. Feb. 18 at The Lume Indianapolis at Newfields, 4000 N. Michigan Road. General admission tickets are $185, or $175 for Newfields members, according to its website.

An exhibit in The Lume is based on Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic paintings, including “The Starry Night.”

Newfields said on its website that former Pacers guard George Hill, a former IUPUI player, will be part of the dance party with an open bar with a curated selection of spirits, wine, brews, and signature cocktails by Uncle Nearest. Newfields chef Patrick Russ will provide food for the event.

The website added, “All-Starry Night is an Amp Harris Production and performances will set the tone for a slam dunk of an evening. Dress like a star, the attire is fun-formal.”

Harris will produce several exclusive, star-studded events around Indianapolis that weekend.

The NBA All-Star Game will start at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

News 8’s Gregg Montgomery contributed to this report.

