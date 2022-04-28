All Indiana

Author shares his pet therapy story, its positive impact on patients

We all know how devastating the loss of a pet can be, and for investment advisor Larry Grogan, losing his dog scrappy in 2019 was also a loss for the community because scrappy was a pet therapy dog.

In tribute to scrappy, Larry wrote the book, “A Tail of Love – Life Lessons from Scrappy, a Pet Therapy Dog.” It illustrates the significant impact pet therapy dogs have on patients.

Joining us today was also a friend of Larry’s, Hazel, a pet therapy dog with her handler Rosemary.

Watch the video above to hear about Larry’s experience with pet therapy dogs, why they’re so important, what it takes to become one and more!

For more information go to atailoflove.com