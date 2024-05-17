Indianapolis Indians releases May events schedule

The Indianapolis Indians are playing at Victory Field again throughout May.

They’re up against the Toledo Mud Hens, who are connected to the Detroit Tigers. It’s a series of six games and there’s lots of fun stuff happening!

On May 14, it’s Tuesday Dollar Menu and Bark in the Park, where you can get cheap food and bring your dog.

Then on May 15, there’s a Day Game, perfect if you like watching baseball during the day.

The next day, May 16, is the last Baseball in Education game of the season, which is great for students and teachers.

Prospects Weekend starts on May 17 with fireworks after the game.

On May 18, you can get autographs from the players, and on May 19, there’s a Rowdie bobblehead giveaway.

During the weekend, there will be fun stuff happening during the games, too.

Sunday, May 19, is special for families. Kids 14 and under can eat free, and there’s a chance to meet the Villain Kids.

Also, if you’re a fan of the Indianapolis Colts, you can meet two of their players, Kenny Moore II and Samson Ebukam, before the game.

Lots of baseball and fun waiting for you at Victory Field!