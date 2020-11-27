Boys & Girls Club Indianapolis awards ‘Youth of the Year’ to Ben Davis HS senior

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis has named the winner of the organization’s highest honor, the high school “Youth of the Year.”

“It’s an opportunity to pause, celebrate and uplift the amazing kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis,” said Maggie Lewis, Boys & Girls Club Indianapolis CEO and executive director.

Lewis says they were determined to select a “Youth of the Year” despite being in the middle of the pandemic and its challenges.

“We say it all the time, hope is not canceled,” Lewis said.

After the competition came down to five finalists, the winner was chosen out of the LeGore Unit Boys & Girls Club and Ben Davis High School.

Adriannah Dehoney, a student-athlete on her way to Marian University on a scholarship, says the road to getting the award was “tough” while competing against her peers. However, with a lengthy list of accomplishments and community service, she stood out and edged the other finalists, according to the Boys and Girls Club. Dehoney said winning the award made her realize how her work impacts others.

“It really showed me that I actually do, do stuff that affects people and how they see things,” she said. “It’s made me a better person.”

She admits the process made her realize how good it was to be recognized for her hard work.

“I feel like the impact has been really large just for people to see that your achievements to pay off,” she said.

“Our team members have watched her grow into a talented young lady,” Lewis said. “She’s caring, she’s giving, she’s a great student and we’re so proud of her. We know she’s going to go on to do great things.”

Dehoney, who currently volunteers with seniors at the Washington Healthcare Center, plans to study nursing at Marian University. She’s also an entrepreneur with her own baking goods business, and she volunteers with children who have special needs.