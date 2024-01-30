‘Call Me Kate’: A talk with Katharine Hepburn

Telling it like it is…Straight shooter no chaser

Kate Duffy shines in Clerical Error Productions’ first show of 2024, a blend of Hollywood’s golden era and television’s heyday titled “Call Me Kate: Katharine Hepburn Tells It Like It Is.”

Inspired by Hepburn’s legendary 1973 TV interview with Dick Cavett, the production skillfully recreates a live television broadcast, capturing the essence of the Hollywood icon at her sharpest and most introspective.

Duffy takes on the role of Hepburn, embodying the wit and wisdom of the iconic actress in this one-of-a-kind stage performance.

“Call Me Kate” promises to transport audiences back in time, offering a genuine glimpse into the charm and charisma of Katharine Hepburn during a pivotal moment in her remarkable career.