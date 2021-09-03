All Indiana

CEDIA Expo brings latest in smart home tech to Indiana Convention Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s a trade show that brings together more than 200 businesses and thousands of leaders in smart home technology.

The CEDIA Expo is touted, by organizers, as a show where tech professionals and innovators can show off and share the latest breakthroughs and help people stay connected with what’s current and what’s next. CEDIA stands for Custom Electronics Design and Installation Association.

The expo brings together thousands of home tech pros and 250+ exhibitors to the leading event in smart and home technology. They receive concentrated access to new products, breakthrough innovations, and targeted training in home tech integration.

Jason McGraw, CEDIA Expo group vice president, says although the expo has been around for 30 years, people are depending on technology to keep them connected more than ever, especially while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You’re using technology in different places that you never had it before, and technology has followed us,” McGraw said. “People have been investing more in the home and inside the home, living, working, entertaining and learning.”

CEDIA, the self-proclaimed leading authority in the estimated $14 billion home tech industry, is headquartered in Fishers. It’s a global trade association for companies that design, manufacture and integrate technology in the home and every year they take the expo to a different city.

The expo ends Friday. You can learn more about the event or register online. Watch the videos to see what tech companies Z-Wave Alliance and Origin Acoustics have to offer customers.

Below is the second segment on the CEDIA Expo from Thursday’s “All Indiana.” App users can go online to view it with this story.