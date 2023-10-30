Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Celebrate National Pizza Month with Lou Malnati’s specials and meatball marinara pizza

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

It’s a pizza lover’s dream come true as Lou Malnati’s Market Manager, Jason Justice, joins us to unveil their exciting National Pizza Month promotion.

During this special month, Lou Malnati’s is pulling out all the stops, and Jason joined us for Monday’s Tasty Takeout to share all the details.

But that’s not all; he also treated us to a sneak peek of their latest creation, the Meatball Marinara Pizza.

Prepare your taste buds and get ready to discover how Lou Malnati’s continues to create delicious pizzas for everyone!

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Heat-related heart deaths projected to...
Weather Stories /
Shreve proposes freezing seniors’ property...
Political News /
FDA warns eyedrops from CVS,...
News /
Biden administration calls on schools...
Education /
Kokomo mayor shares thoughts on...
Business /
Years of devastation ahead for...
Weather Stories /
Health Spotlight: Cardiac rehab increases...
Health Spotlight /
Using service dogs during Domestic...
All Indiana /