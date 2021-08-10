All Indiana

Cultura Club celebration returns to highlight Hispanic and Latino-owned businesses in Indy

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A popular series of events dedicated to highlighting Hispanic and Latino-owned businesses is making its return for a second year. It’s known as the Cultura Club and it’s back this week.

Cultura Club is a project that was started by Yelp Indy where participants RSVP to the events online and attend for free while experiencing the tastes and the stories behind businesses like the Cumaco Arepa House. The owner, Orlando Sanchez, gave All Indiana’s Randall Newsome a tour of some of his most popular and authentic Venezuelan cuisine.

Several other restaurants are being featured this year and customers are also invited to join in bilingual beach yoga at Saxony Lake and Beach in Fishers. Plus, participants can enjoy free salsa dancing lessons with Alexander Coleman Dance.

Yelp Indy Community Director Niki Burt gave a rundown of everything that’s still to come in this year’s event. Click the video for her full interview to see why Yelp Indy wanted to make this happen for these businesses.

Salsa dance class and empanadas with Alexander Coleman Dance

Bilingual beach yoga and tacos with The Hot Room and Bien Mexicana

Yelp Week of free mangonadas at La Palapa

Yelp Week of free empanada of your choice at Che Chori Foods

Click here to RSVP for Cultura Club 2021 events.