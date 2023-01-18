All Indiana

Dee Dee Sorvino to perform at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel

by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re in need of a date night, you don’t want to miss this comedy show.

Emmy-winning TV personality and comedian Dee Dee Sorvino appeared on Wednesday’s “All Indiana” to talk about what to expect during her visit at the Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael on Friday and Saturday in Carmel.

There will be good laughs, cocktails, and so much more! Make sure you purchase tickets on the Eventbrite website.

Dee Dee is the wife of actor Paul Sorvino, known for portraying Paulie Cicero in the 1990 gangster film “Goodfellas” and a New York police sergeant on TV’s “Law & Order.” Paul Sorvino died in July.

