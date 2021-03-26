Indianapolis Zoo kicks off spring season with xZOOberance festival, butterfly exhibit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– The Indianapolis Zoo opened the spring season with its xZOOberance festival and Butterfly Kaleidoscope exhibit to welcome in what the staff calls the “perfect time for a zoo visit.”

From March 25 until April 11, the festival will bring visitors live entertainment on two stages featuring different acts during all 12 days. There will also be activities like animal-inspired yoga and the pollen toss, which All Indiana’s Randall Newsome got to try. Watch the video to see how the game works.

The Butterfly Kaleidoscope also returned to the White River Gardens at the zoo. The showcase, that only happens during the season, highlights 40 unique butterfly species that come from six continents.

New zoo babies like four-month-old giraffe, Kendi, will be among the animals out and active during the spring, according to the staff.

You can schedule a visit online.