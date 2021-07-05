All Indiana

Jiffy Lube mural project enters 5th year showcasing Indiana artists

by: Randall Newsome
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An effort to help Indiana artists showcase their work is celebrating its fifth year.

In 2016, Jiffy Lube of Indiana partnered with the Arts Council of Indianapolis to commission art for its store walls at multiple service stations throughout the state.

Organizers say since then, more than 20 artists have had their art displayed on Jiffy Lube walls, displaying their murals and getting positive attention for their careers.

One of those artists is WISH-TV videographer Joy Hernandez.

All Indiana’s Randall Newsome caught up with Hernandez, who’s also an aerosol and acrylic artist, while she was working on her “Bean the Astronaut” character on the Broad Ripple location of Jiffy Lube.

Watch the video to find out what inspired her work and what she believes this project means to local artists.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

