Kid-ing with Kayla: Screen time addiction

The focus is on the subject of screen time addiction in children. WISH-TV Specialty Content Creator Kayla Sullivan delves into the pressing issue of how much screen time is considered excessive for kids and whether it’s possible for parents to accomplish tasks without it. The episode offers a candid look into the challenges and concerns parents face regarding their children’s screen time habits.

Screen time addiction has become an increasingly relevant concern in today’s digital age. With the prevalence of smartphones, tablets, and computers, children are exposed to screens from a young age. The question of how much screen time is too much looms large for parents striving to maintain a balance between technology use and other activities.

Sullivan explores the issue while Allan remains engrossed in his own screen, an iPad. This visual contrast highlights the ubiquity of screens in our daily lives and underscores the challenge of regulating screen time, even during activities aimed at addressing the issue.