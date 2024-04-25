Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Man says Tom Brady’s sloppy autographs ruined his sports memorabilia 

Tom Brady’s signature items

by: Amicia Ramsey
Posted: / Updated:

(WISH) — Football icon Tom Brady’s sloppy autographs have one man regretting his decision to purchase a ton of his memorabilia that’s not worth as much as he thought.

Glenn Gagnon, a sports memorabilia collector from Massachusetts, is upset by what he thinks are subpar autographs from Brady. Gagnon claims that some of his prized New England Patriots items, including stadium seats and shoes, lack recognizable signatures, making authentication difficult.

Gagnon spoke with media outlets about the discrepancies in Brady’s autographs, expressing frustration over an authenticator’s rejection of a pair of TB 12 shoes from a 2018 game, for which he paid $7,200.

“All Indiana” on Wednesday had reactions to Gagnon’s frustration.

One warning: Don’t investing in items without proper authentication. Another warning: Safeguard investments.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Health Spotlight | Immunotherapy targets...
Health Spotlight /
Pay inequities for Black women
Multicultural News /
Prosecutor presents family resource day
Local News /
Businesses cite losses due to...
Local News /
Highlights of ‘All INdiana Politics...
Indiana News /
Olympian Lilly King, other athletes...
Sports /
Sale of Circle Centre Mall...
Business /
Korean War veteran from Minnesota...
National News /