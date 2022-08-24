All Indiana

NBA 2K League Championships underway at Pan Am pavilion

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s a championship made for the best sports gamers around and their fans.

The NBA 2K League Championships 2022 5v5 competition is underway, and the winning team will get a $1 million prize.

Through Saturday, game action and exclusive giveaways will happen at The Pavilion at Pan Am in downtown Indianapolis.

Two members of the Pacers 2K team on Wednesday’s “All Indiana” describe what it’s like to host one of the biggest events in virtual sports in person and for the first time.

Tickets to the event are free, but fans are encouraged to get their tickets online.

Here’s a look at the remaining schedule.

5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

7 p.m. Friday.

3 p.m. Saturday.

Starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, the big weekend kicks off with music on the pavilion featuring DJ Action Jackson, lawn games, and the chance to test your 2K skills against a pro for a chance to win copies of the new NBA 2K23 game.

Also, at the end of the night, a lucky fan will walk away with a new Play Station 5.