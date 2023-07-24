Nyla Nova STEMversity program just in time for back to school

Today, we have the privilege of hosting a dynamic trio from Nyla Nova STEMversity, led by the visionary CEO and founder, Nakeisha Washington. Joining her are the esteemed CFO, Nathan Washington, and the enthusiastic brand ambassador, Nyla Washington. Together, they are here to unveil an exciting new STEM program designed to ignite young minds from Pre-K through 4th grade. The studio is abuzz with anticipation as they introduce us to their innovative curriculum that aims to foster a love for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in the next generation of learners. With their passion and dedication to empowering children through education, Nyla Nova STEMversity promises to revolutionize the way we approach STEM learning, ensuring a brighter and more promising future for all.